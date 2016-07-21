CLOSE
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Brand-New Reality Franchise

The empire is expanding.

Vogue 100 Gala Dinner

 

Is Kim Kardashian turning into the next Tyra Banks…or Kris Jenner?

After many spinoffs of her hit reality TV show Keepiny Up With the Kardashians, Kim is set to broader the empire by executive producing a new franchise of her very own: an upcoming competition reality series with beauty vloggers battling each other to prove their superiority and become the beauty director of the Kardashian apps.

The news broke after a casting notice was posted on Facebook looking for vloggers with a strong  social media following to join “a major cable television network and the producers of The Real Housewives of New York” in the hopes that this show becomes the next Project Runway.
The contestants will be judged for their makeup skills and creativity to be able to the win and create exclusive content and tutorials for Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s apps.
This is sure to be an exciting new opportunity for Kim, and the vloggers who are lucky enough to get chosen to participate. If their past shows are any indication, this one is a sure-fire hit in the making.
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Brand-New Reality Franchise was originally published on globalgrind.com

