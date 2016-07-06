CLOSE
Did Ciara & Russell Wilson Tie The Knot?

New photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson drive rumors the couple got married in Liverpool.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 19, 2016

Source: TSM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Did Ciara and Russell Wilson tie the knot during an intimate Liverpool ceremony? New photos of the couple hit the net and they’re giving everyone heart eye emojis while flaming wedding rumors.

Imo, a Twitter user, sent a status update on July 4, claiming her mother told her Ciara had gotten married at her hotel.

https://twitter.com/imofcb1/status/750073715350700032

Earlier this year, HollywoodLife reported, Russell wanted “a summer wedding” in “June or July” to beat the football season, which starts in August.

This is also very interesting given the storm surrounding Ci Ci and Future’s never-ending custody battle.

Despite the baby daddy drama, Ci Ci and Russell appear to be thriving. She recently dedicated her song “Promise” to Russell at Essence Festival.

Russell proposed to Ci Ci in March.

Did Ciara & Russell Wilson Tie The Knot? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

