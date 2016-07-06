Did Ciara & Russell Wilson Tie The Knot?

Did Ciara and Russell Wilson tie the knot during an intimate Liverpool ceremony? New photos of the couple hit the net and they’re giving everyone heart eye emojis while flaming wedding rumors.

Imo, a Twitter user, sent a status update on July 4, claiming her mother told her Ciara had gotten married at her hotel.

Earlier this year, HollywoodLife reported, Russell wanted “a summer wedding” in “June or July” to beat the football season, which starts in August.

This is also very interesting given the storm surrounding Ci Ci and Future’s never-ending custody battle.

Despite the baby daddy drama, Ci Ci and Russell appear to be thriving. She recently dedicated her song “Promise” to Russell at Essence Festival.

Russell proposed to Ci Ci in March.

