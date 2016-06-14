Extra Butter: Did Meek Mill Put Ellen Up To That Epic Drake Scare Prank?

Ellen hilariously spilled the beans.

| 06.14.16
Ellen has a thing for the unexpected and by unexpected, I mean scaring the crap out of celebrities that come to her show.

One of her latest victims was Drake, who was sitting down for an interview on The Ellen Show, when a man jumped out of a box in order to shock one of hip-hop’s hottest acts. In this snippet of Extra Butter with BlogXilla, I chatted with Ellen DeGeneres for her new movie Finding Dory and jokingly asked her if nemesis Meek Mill put her up to scaring the crap out of Drake.

Her answer was pure greatness. Check out what she said and be sure to watch out for the flying fist.

Finding Dory hits theaters Friday, June 17th.

Extra Butter: Did Meek Mill Put Ellen Up To That Epic Drake Scare Prank? was originally published on globalgrind.com

