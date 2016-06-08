SMHNews: A Math Teacher Suspended After Quizzing Students On Pimps, Hoes and Drugs

Now this is hands down the craziest test I’ve ever seen in my life. A teacher in the Mobile County Public School system thought it would be cute to give kids a math test that used pimps, hoes and drugs for word problems. SMH!!!

So one of the questions read: “Dwayne pimps 3 ho’s, the price is $85 per trick. How many tricks per day must each ho turn to support Dwayne’s $800 per day crack habit?”

OMG! See the actually test below:

A spokeswoman for the school system, Rena Philips said, “We regret that this happened, especially so close to the end of the school year,” Philips said. “We have 7,500 employees in Mobile County public schools, and the vast majority of them are doing phenomenal work in our classrooms.”

