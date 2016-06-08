CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

#SMHNews: A Math Teacher Suspended After Quizzing Students On Pimps, Hoes and Drugs

2 reads
Leave a comment
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

Now this is hands down the craziest test I’ve ever seen in my life. A teacher in the Mobile County Public School system thought it would be cute to give kids a math test that used pimps, hoes and drugs for word problems. SMH!!!

So one of the questions read: “Dwayne pimps 3 ho’s, the price is $85 per trick. How many tricks per day must each ho turn to support Dwayne’s $800 per day crack habit?”

OMG! See the actually test below:

 

IMG_1754

 

 

A spokeswoman for the school system, Rena Philips said, “We regret that this happened, especially so close to the end of the school year,” Philips said. “We have 7,500 employees in Mobile County public schools, and the vast majority of them are doing phenomenal work in our classrooms.”

via: TheShadeRoom

#SMHNews: A Math Teacher Suspended After Quizzing Students On Pimps, Hoes and Drugs was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 12 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 14 hours ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 14 hours ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 16 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close