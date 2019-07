Friday afternoon NFL Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders stopped by 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca show to plug his upcoming football camp for Dallas youth, and a little trash talking too.

Check out this candid Facbeook Live video of the two and hear all about Deion’s boo Tracy Edmonds, Veda’s reputation for on-air nudity and so much more between Veda Loca and legendary Dallas Cowboys CB Deion Sanders.