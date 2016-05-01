CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

‘Risqué’ Dresses That Got Nine High School Girls Kicked Out Of Prom

1 reads
Leave a comment
Prom

Source: Blend Images – Hill Street Studios / Getty

Millennials get a bad rap. And with prom season in full effect, administrators are on high alert to make sure students are dressing appropriately.

But as Cosmopolitan notes, the standards for “appropriate dress” are quite ridiculous in some schools. The publication rounded up nine girls who were kicked out of their proms for dresses that didn’t meet the standards of their school, but looked totally appropriate to the naked eye.

In a couple cases the teens were plus size and wore classy dresses that flattered their curves. In another case, a teen wanted to wear red pants, which wasn’t against dress code but offended one of the teachers. A reoccurring theme is “modesty” and covering up to not attract unwarranted attention from males.

All the while, prom was ruined for these nine girls who looked beautiful. And in the larger context, a horrible message is being instilled about dress and its influence on men. “When I got into the ballroom I laughed, because I was surrounded by girls in much shorter dresses than me,” said 17-year-old Clare. She was sent home because her arm length dress would create “impure thoughts”.

Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The argument for young girls and inappropriate dress has been raised a lot recently. Erykah Badu notably got a lot of flack about statements regarding knee-length skirts in school. “There was an article ruling that high school girls lower their skirts so male teachers are not distracted,” she began by saying on Twitter.

Since Biblical times, women have been asked to be modest in order to appease the potentially immodest thoughts of men. For many, it’s a easy solution to the bigger issue of unwanted attention and sexual assault.

The problem is, we’re living in a self-actualized society were women and men are held accountable for their actions. Men have desires, but they also have self-control. And while being modest and appropriately dressed for certain occasions —like a classroom or formal— is totally understandable, in these nine cases the standards were overboard.

There’s a balance. And as a society, we’re going to have to figure out where self-respect and self-control, meet.

RELATED STORIES:

#RIPAMY: 16-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death In High School Fight

Yes, It’s 2016: High School Prom In Georgia Relocated Due To White Supremacist Rally

High School Students Suspended For Writing The ‘N-Word’ On Their Bodies

‘Risqué’ Dresses That Got Nine High School Girls Kicked Out Of Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

erykah badu , high schoool , PROM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 hours ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 6 hours ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 22 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 23 hours ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 24 hours ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close