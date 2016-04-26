CLOSE
Music
Home

Free Will “Machine” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Free Will’s new video for “Machine” is as captivating as it is refreshing. It’s not often that lyricism and the visuals that go along with it can equally hold your attention, but this track does exactly that. It’s a music video that you simply can’t take your eyes off of.

Free Will effortlessly flows throughout the track with remarkable wordplay; in fact, his style heavily emphasizes it. “Machine” and its accompanying video are equally jarring; it resides at the intersection where good art meets good music.

Free Will’s future should be an interesting one to watch as it develops and grows. As long as he surrounds himself with the right people, he should be fine. Free Will’s upcoming project Amerijuana is due late summer 2016.

Free Will “Machine” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hip Hop , Mixtape , new music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 4 hours ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 8 hours ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 23 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 1 day ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close