Free Will “Machine” (NEW VIDEO)

Free Will’s new video for “Machine” is as captivating as it is refreshing. It’s not often that lyricism and the visuals that go along with it can equally hold your attention, but this track does exactly that. It’s a music video that you simply can’t take your eyes off of.

Free Will effortlessly flows throughout the track with remarkable wordplay; in fact, his style heavily emphasizes it. “Machine” and its accompanying video are equally jarring; it resides at the intersection where good art meets good music.

Free Will’s future should be an interesting one to watch as it develops and grows. As long as he surrounds himself with the right people, he should be fine. Free Will’s upcoming project Amerijuana is due late summer 2016.

