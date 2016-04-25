Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip-hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE”

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills”

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo”

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

HIP HOP: Prince died at the age of 57 and the hip hop world is feeling it!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK: He will truly be missed!!

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Finally!! Beyonce drops Lemonade!! Have you heard it? Check it out HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Ummm *side eyes Jay Z* lol! The album is lit tho!!

GRADE: D(Dope)

HIP HOP: Birdman got crazy at his radio interview and so did Michael Blackson!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Was Birdman BIG mad or little mad?

GRADE: B(Boooo)

*** CHECK OUT THE SWIFT MIX W/DJ ANGELBABY M-F 7PM & ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY***

***CHECK OUT THE RAP ATTACK CREW SUN’S 7PM & ON TWITTER @AJSHOWTIME & @Dj_ANGELBABY***

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#RapAttackReportCard: Beyonce’s Lemonade, Prince & Birdman… was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: