#RapAttackReportCard: Beyonce’s Lemonade, Prince & Birdman…

Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip-hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

HIP HOP: Prince died at the age of 57 and the hip hop world is feeling it!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK:  He will truly be missed!!

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

Jay Z & Beyonce

Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty

HIP HOP: Finally!! Beyonce drops Lemonade!! Have you heard it? Check it out HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Ummm *side eyes Jay Z* lol! The album is lit tho!!

GRADE: D(Dope)

Cash Money Records Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

HIP HOP: Birdman got crazy at his radio interview and so did Michael Blackson!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Was Birdman BIG mad or little mad?

GRADE: B(Boooo)

DJ Angel Baby

