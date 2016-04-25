RapAttackReportCard: Beyonce’s Lemonade, Prince & Birdman…

Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip-hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:
D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE”
C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills”
B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo”
A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!
This Week:
HIP HOP: Prince died at the age of 57 and the hip hop world is feeling it!! Details HERE
WHAT WE THINK: He will truly be missed!!
GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)
HIP HOP: Finally!! Beyonce drops Lemonade!! Have you heard it? Check it out HERE
WHAT WE THINK: Ummm *side eyes Jay Z* lol! The album is lit tho!!
GRADE: D(Dope)
HIP HOP: Birdman got crazy at his radio interview and so did Michael Blackson!! Details HERE
WHAT WE THINK: Was Birdman BIG mad or little mad?
GRADE: B(Boooo)
