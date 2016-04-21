Precious Family Moments: Chrissy Teigen Shares First Picture Of Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their first-born child together last Thursday, a daughter by the name of Luna Simone Stephens.

Now less than a week later, the beautiful Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared the first picture of baby Lulu on social media:

While you can’t see the child’s face, it’s a precious moment between mother, daughter, and dog. Chrissy originally broke the news via Twitter writing, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

And Luna’s proud papa shared a sweet photo of his first born. She takes after her dad!

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

