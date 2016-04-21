CLOSE
Precious Family Moments: Chrissy Teigen Shares First Picture Of Baby Luna

Yet another reason to love the growing family.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their first-born child together last Thursday, a daughter by the name of Luna Simone Stephens.

Now less than a week later, the beautiful Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared the first picture of baby Lulu on social media:

hi my lulu!

While you can’t see the child’s face, it’s a precious moment between mother, daughter, and dog. Chrissy originally broke the news via Twitter writing, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

And Luna’s proud papa shared a sweet photo of his first born. She takes after her dad!

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Precious Family Moments: Chrissy Teigen Shares First Picture Of Baby Luna was originally published on globalgrind.com

