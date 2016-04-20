Nicki Minaj’s Brother Indicted For Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

Jaleni Maraj, the brother of Nicki Minaj , has been indicted for raping a 12-year-old girl, reports Bossip upon obtaining previously unseen court records. He had been arrested for the alleged crime in December and was released the same day on $100,000 bail, which was reportedly put forth by Minaj.

A grand jury had been deliberating the accusations made against Maraj for about a month before making the decision to indict him on April 4. The indictment means Maraj has officially been charged with felony predatory assault against a child, felony sexual conduct against a child under age 13, sexual conduct against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted solely on the charge of felony predatory assault against a child, Maraj will face upwards of 15 years in prison as well as the possibility of a life sentence.