CLOSE
National News
Home

#RapAttackReportCard: NWA Reunion, Drake’s Tattoo & More….

0 reads
Leave a comment

Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

Straight Outta Compton

Source: Universal / Universal Pictures

HIP HOP: Ice Cube put on a dope NWA reunion at Coachella!! Check it  HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK:  ‘Bout time…loll!!

GRADE: D (Dope)

Brit Awards 2016 - Show

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

HIP HOP:  Did Drake get a Rihanna tattoo?  Details HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: It looks like Drake might be taking it toooo far if this really is Rihanna on his arm!!

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

HIP HOP: Beyonce teases Lemonade!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Umm, what the hell is this Bey!! Like really!!

GRADE: B(Boooo)

DJ Angel Baby

Source: Provided by DJ Angel Baby / DJ Angel Baby

*** CHECK OUT THE SWIFT MIX W/DJ ANGELBABY M-F 7PM  & ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY***

92Q

Source: 92Q / 92Q

***CHECK OUT THE RAP ATTACK CREW SUN’S 7PM & ON TWITTER @AJSHOWTIME & @Dj_ANGELBABY***

92Q_webtable_copy92Q_webtable_FB92Q_webtable_Twitter92Q_webtable_Insta

 

#RapAttackReportCard: NWA Reunion, Drake’s Tattoo & More…. was originally published on 92q.com

Rap Attack Report Card

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close