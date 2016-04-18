Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE“

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills“

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo“

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

HIP HOP: Ice Cube put on a dope NWA reunion at Coachella!! Check it HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: ‘Bout time…loll!!

GRADE: D (Dope)

HIP HOP: Did Drake get a Rihanna tattoo? Details HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: It looks like Drake might be taking it toooo far if this really is Rihanna on his arm!!

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Beyonce teases Lemonade!! Details HERE

WHAT WE THINK: Umm, what the hell is this Bey!! Like really!!

GRADE: B(Boooo)

*** CHECK OUT THE SWIFT MIX W/DJ ANGELBABY M-F 7PM & ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY***

***CHECK OUT THE RAP ATTACK CREW SUN’S 7PM & ON TWITTER @AJSHOWTIME & @Dj_ANGELBABY***

#RapAttackReportCard: NWA Reunion, Drake’s Tattoo & More…. was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: