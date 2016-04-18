CLOSE
Heartbreak Hotel: Iggy Azalea Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring

The past few weeks have not been a pleasant time for Iggy Azalea and Nick Young. Nick’s teammate D’Angelo Russell started a sh*tstorm of controversy by leaking a video of Nick confessing to cheating. Iggy confirmed on numerous media outlets that the two were still going strong in spite of Nick’s slip-up. However, there are lots of looming questions about the status of their engagement, brought on by the fact that Iggy was recently seen traveling without her massive canary yellow diamond ring.

Iggy clearly knows how these things go with NBA players, but she’s made it clear that another cheating accusation will not be tolerated. “You will have half a penis” Iggy threatened during an interview with Wild 94.1’s “Orlando & The Freakshow. “One more video, just one more thing, and you will lose a quarter of your meat,’” she added.

Clearly none of us expected that “one more thing” to surface so quickly. Shortly thereafter, a Memphis woman by the name of Brittany came forward to claim that Young was all up in her iMessage whenever he came to town, and had the video and screenshots to prove it.

Do you think it’s possible for Iggy and Nick to patch it up, or should she run for the hills? Sound off in the comments!

SOURCE: The Shaderoom | IMAGE CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

 

Heartbreak Hotel: Iggy Azalea Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com

engagement , IGGY AZALEA , Nick Young

