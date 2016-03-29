CLOSE
So Beautiful
Rihanna Takes Her Love Of Green To A New (High Fashion) Level

Rihanna was spotted strolling in New York City, Monday evening, just one day after her ANTI concert in Brooklyn. Still feeling those Easter vibes, our favorite bad gal boldly rocked green on the streets of New York.

Totaling $5545.00, she rocked a matching Gucci look. The $3500.00 pants were decorated with an embroidered floral print on the shaft and had the signature Gucci stripe on the side. She paired with a matching jacket accented with brown fur trim on the cuff. This is Gucci’s take on the athleisure trend that we have seen explode on the Spring/Summer 2016 scene. She finished off the look with white booties.

While Gucci romanticized the look with a blush-colored pussy bow blouse equipped with a flower on the high neckline, Rihanna kept it New York with a black top underneath. She rocked a signature red lip versus the models barely there style.

Rihanna is in NYC for a few days as she performs at Barclay’s again, tomorrow evening and in Newark, NJ on Friday.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

