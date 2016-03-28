Is Blac Chyna about to be Keeping Up with the Kardashians on their reality television show? Well, it would sure make for good TV, but it might cost them.

Blac Chyna is meeting with the showrunners of KUWTK to negotiate a small role on the E! program. She knows the value of her relationship with the Kardashian sisters since she started dating Rob, so she wants a million dollars to do it. And, considering Kylie is dating Tyga, the father of Chyna’s son, the storyline could play out well on television.

The hard thing about making the contract work is that Chyna wants it to be non-exclusive, so she can still get a reality show of her own with Rob.

Do you think we’ll ever see Blac Chyna on Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Blac Chyna Is Negotiating A Role On “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was originally published on globalgrind.com