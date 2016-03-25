CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

The Game and Kehlani Patch Things Up

The Game is a wild boy.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert

The Game is a wild boy. Last week, Game, apparently on Effen vodka-infused rant, took to Instagram to reminisce about he and 50 Cent’s friendship. A friendship, that was apparently as tight as Kehlani’s vaginal area. Kehlani would have no parts (no pun intended) of Game’s comment, calling him out for his lack of respect and reminding him she was “#BarelyOldEnoughToBabySitYoKids.”

An hour ago today, it seems like any potential beef between the two have been squashed. Game posted a video today of him and Kehlani chopping it up.

 

The caption reads: “Hangin wit my lil lil lil lil homie @Kehlani today in the studio…. Had a koooooooool convo about.. Wouldn’t you like to know lol… Naw, but we 100 + 100 mo #CREAMTEAM #AintNoBeefBihhhh”

Looks like no shots will be fired and all will remain peaceful in California, until the next time Game gets drunk.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

Continue reading The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

The Game and Kehlani Patch Things Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

Instagram , kehlani , Social Media , The Game

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close