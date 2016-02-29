CLOSE
Watch This Hilarious Video Of A$AP Rocky Impersonating Tyler, The Creator

If your Monday sucks, watch this video.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator toured around the world together last year, and as you can imagine, the two had a glorious time. A video has surfaced of the duo hanging out during a radio show, which eventually leads into a roasting fest.

The 30-second clip features Rocky doing a spot-on impersonation of Tyler, and the Odd Future rapper laughing his ass off. As we all know, Tyler’s unique voice isn’t an easy one to mimic, but Rocky has its gritty inflection down pat.

Press play and get a few laughs in.

Watch This Hilarious Video Of A$AP Rocky Impersonating Tyler, The Creator

