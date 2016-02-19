CLOSE
So Beautiful
FAB OR FUG: Chrissy Teigen Gives Us Baby-Glam Glow In Miami

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen jet sets from the Oscars to Miami for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim Beach Fan Festival.

The pregnant model was stunning in a rose dress by AS by DF. The style looks comfortable and the hemline shorter than we have seen the mom-to-be lately when out and about.

What do you think of the FabLife hosts’ look? Vote below, beauties!

