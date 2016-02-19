Chrissy Teigen jet sets from the Oscars to Miami for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim Beach Fan Festival.

The pregnant model was stunning in a rose dress by AS by DF. The style looks comfortable and the hemline shorter than we have seen the mom-to-be lately when out and about.

What do you think of the FabLife hosts’ look? Vote below, beauties!

FAB OR FUG: Chrissy Teigen Gives Us Baby-Glam Glow In Miami was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

