TeamBeautiful’s Girls’ Guide To Miami

Supported by a legacy of optimism, Miami has become a major metropolitan destination in less than a century’s time. Since its inception in 1896, Miami has welcome and nurtured millions of families and professionals. The Miami of the 21st century is an exciting, dynamic, global marketplace and a blueprint for trade, travel, culture and communications.

The city’s nickname,The Magic City, plays tribute to this extraordinary growth, becoming a city seemingly overnight, without first growing into a town. Add to this its latest achievements as “The Gateway to the Americas” and “The American Riviera,” Miami is home to over five million people and a culturally diverse and dynamic workforce.

Oh yes, and we can’t forget the miles of lush beaches, the delectable food and the vibrant art scene that are just so Miami. So if we haven’t tempted you enough to visit Miami with the girls (or the guys, the family or the guy), here are our favorite spots sure to pique your interest even more.

Here’s how we’ve broken it down for you:

WHERE TO STAY:

Hotels from Downtown to Little Haiti to South Beach

WHAT TO DO:

Entertainment and Culture

Relax and Indulge

Shop

WHERE TO EAT:

Best Eats Under $10

Best Dinner and Brunch Spots

Drinks with the Girls

Where To Stay

Boutique hotels to luxurious hotels and eco-friendly hotels, Miami has them all.

Hotel Setai

Looking for a four-star hotel that dots the coastline? The intimate and serene Setai is in the Art Deco District/South Beach and is right on the beach and walking distance from the Lincoln Road shopping and entertainment district, a pedestrian-friendly promenade lined with sidewalk cafes and trendy boutiques.

2001 Collins Avenue; 305-520-6000, thesetaihotel.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Brickell Downtown

Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Brickell Downtown was actually the first LEED certified hotel in Miami. Located in the heart of Brickell with popular Batch Gastropub at ground level, the hotel offers sweeping views of Miami’s skyline while keeping prices and its carbon footprint down.

50 SW 12th Street; 305-377-7000, hamptoninnmiamibrickell.com

Hotel Faena

Hotel Faena is all about turning dreams into reality. Conceived by Alan Faena and designed by award-winning film director/producer Baz Luhrmann and four-time Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, the experience is full of drama and like no other. Each floor features a signature Faena Butler offering exceptional services throughout the stay. Two signature restaurants are on the property which also features a spa, outdoor pool with bar, fitness center, and the Saxony Theater for nightly live entertainment. This all facing 100,000 square feet of pristine beach front

3201 Collins Avenue; 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach

Delano

Located in the heart of South Beach and directly on the ocean, Delano is known as the ultimate world-class hotel and self-contained destination. With its soaring lobby and subtle seductions, Delano is the hotel that changed South Beach forever. Designed by Phillippe Starck, the Delano South Beach balances eclectic details with grand public spaces that are playful, elegant, quietly theatrical and filled with all-night energy. Featuring Aqua spa and Bianca restaurant, guests can indulge in a wealth of activity or relax there as a peaceful haven.

1685 Collins Avenue; 305-672-2000, morganshotelgroup.com/delano/delano-south-beach

Edition Hotel

For a more private Miami experience, check out the Edition Hotel. Located on 3.5 acres of private beach, it’s not merely a boutique hotel as it offers the perfect mix of relaxed luxury and Miami Beach excitement. Here you’ll find an elegantly designed, intricately interlinked complex of structures, spaces and settings that together offer a new kind of luxury resort environment. Every aspect of the traditional beach hotel has been re-imagined for the needs and desires of a new generation, and every thought given to enhancing a guest’s stay, whether for vacation, relaxation or work.

2901 Collins Avenue; 706-257-4500, editionhotels.com/miami-beach

What To Do

– Entertainment/Culture

According to Miami And Beaches, Miami’s blend of neighborhoods – some more than 100 years old – reflect Caribbean, West African and old Southern roots, with a distinctly Latin flavor. People were lured to Miami by the warmth of the sun and the promise of a better day. Towns like Overtown, Liberty City and Little Haiti grew and developed into vibrant communities. Makes sure to visit the Lyric Theater, a 400-seat theater featuring high-quality performances. The lone survivor of the district once known as “Little Broadway,” the theater served as a movie and vaudeville venue, and showcased performers like Aretha Franklin, Count Basie B.B. King and Ella Fitzgerald.

819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, theblackarchives.org

Art Basel Miami – One of the premier art exhibitions in the world, Art Basel occurs in Miami Beach each December. Miami’s art scene exploded into a well-known destination that attracts some of the top artists in the world. It’s also the time of year when Miami’s own museums and galleries present their most compelling work.

LIV Nightclub – You’re in Miami! Kick your heels up, let your hair down and dance until dawn at LIV. Make a beeline for the fabulous Fontainebleau, step inside the iconic lobby glittering with chandeliers above its bow-tie-patterned marble floor and party the night away.

Beaches – What’s Miami without the beaches? Whether you’re searching for the ultimate party hotspot or an oceanfront oasis, Miami has a beach made just for you. Check here for the full array of beaches from Sunny Isles to Matheson Hammock Park.

– Relax/Indulge

Get your zen on in between the partying, culture, shopping and eating. Take a break and spend a few hours getting an indulgent, delicious and detoxing spa treatment at one of Miami’s day spa.

The Standard Miami takes an expansive stance on a spa and offers everything from life coaching and dream interpretation to mud baths and acupuncture. For a day at the pool plus the amenities of a wide-ranging spa, The Standard is unrivaled. StandardHotels.com

Whether you’re a beginner or a longtime devotee, don’t miss out on the experience of outdoor yoga. It’s free at Bayfront Park every Monday and Wednesday evening and Saturday morning at the Tina Hills Pavilion overlooking Biscayne Bay. The One Yoga Foundation offers a variety of free yoga classes at six different Miami parks, including Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove and South Point Park in South Beach.

– Shop

Greater Miami has haute couture, retail markets, designer boutiques and bargain outlets throughout the city for you and the girls to get into.

Outdoor shopping – Shopping and sunshine mix at Miami’s outdoor marketplaces—fill your shopping bags, relax and refuel at a sidewalk café and then shop some more at places like Bayside Marketplace (where March is Shop Miami Month), Mary Brickell Village and Cocowalk.

Bal Harbour Shops – The exquisite collection of designer boutiques and restaurants in a tropical garden setting is a favorite playground for fashionistas, celebrities, and you, beauties. The legendary fashion mecca includes Chanel, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Tory Burch and anchors Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Where To Eat

– Best Eats Under $10

Jugofresh Miami Beach – This juice and smoothie spot serves us 100% organic drinks and healthy quick service fare. With locations around South Florida, it’s the perfect spot to quench your thirst and fuel up.

12150 Biscayne Blvd., jugofresh.com

Cuban Crafters – In the back of this huge old world Cuban cigar and manufacturing store is a small area serving authentic Cuban sandwiches and coffee. You can enjoy your sandwich in the back or walk around the store noshing. The humidor and expansive array of cigars truly make you feel as if you stepped into an old Havana. They also have great wine accessories like this crystal wine stopper.

3604 N.W. 7th Street, cubancrafters.com

Tropical Chinese – This dim sum is worth the drive. Known for some of the best Chinese food in Miami, Tropical even has Manhattanites and San Franciscans on board. Be prepared to overeat, especially from the multitude of carts rolling around during lunch hours.

7991 S.W. 40th Street, tropicalchinesemiami.com

– Best Dinner/Brunch Spots

Fooqs – Fooq’s is part French, part Italian, part Persian, but not at all confused. The North Miami Avenue space is a cozy dining room (word is spreading quickly about this place, so reservations are recommended) where owner David Foulquier and chef Nicole Votano make the dishes they know best. Known for their creative menu, excellent staff and well worth a visit. Pro tip: Order the Persian sundae.

Zuma – This hip downtown hotspot is worth a visit just for its spectacular water views and cool vibes. The upscale Japanese cuisine is equally amazing, and the brunch (which features a beautiful buffet option) is a Miami must.

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, zumarestaurant.com

– Drinks With The Girls

Joe’s Stone Crab – You definitely can’t leave Miami without saying you stopped by Joe’s. Go for drinks, order any size claws you want, and maybe throw in a lobster mac and cheese. You won’t be sorry.

11 Washington Avenue, joesstonecrab.com

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill – For a relaxing meal with friends, Sugarcane is the place to be. Spanish-style architecture fills the open space with warmth—from the grand interior to the outdoor terrace to the private gallery and bars. Here, it’s all about the “shared experience.” Order some small plates, grab some drinks, and enjoy the Miami lifestyle.

3252 Northeast First Avenue, sugarcanerawbargrill.com

