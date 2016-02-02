#TeamBeautiful Predicts Michael BAE Jordan Will Win Big At The 2016 NAACP Image Awards

| 02.02.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The 47th Annual NAACP Image awards are days away. Who do you think is going to win big?

When it comes to Entertainer Of The Year, #TeamBeautiful’s obvious favorite is Michael B. Jordan. We praise BAE for his stellar performance in Creed, but we shamelessely admit we had our eyes glued to his glistening muscles.

MUST READ: Mo’Nique Explains Why She’s Not Too Pressed About The Lack Of Diversity At The Oscars

In the eloquent words of #TeamBeautiful’s Allison McGevna, “He’s been acting since he was a little boy but this was the year he became a man.”

Michael BAE Jordan wasn’t the only Black actor to steal our hearts, Brittany Lewis from Global Grind has a soft spot for newbie Abraham Attah for his impressive acting chops. Attah played a child soldier in Beasts of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and found incredible success this past year—especially considering that this was his first acting role.

We can’t talk about memorable performances this year without mentioning Will Smith, who earned a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Bennet Omalu in Concussion. 

Teyonah Parris deserves plenty of shine for her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Chiraq, but faces stiff competition in the “Best Actress” category against Viola Davis who topped her own performances year after year with her effortless transition from theater to TV to film.

MUST READ: John Legend Will Be Honored At This Year’s NAACP Image Awards

With the #OscarsSoWhite conversation serving as the backdrop, it only underscores the importance of the Image Awards as an institution where we as Black people are able to celebrate ourselves and the roles that our favorite actors and actresses have been shining in all year long.

Check out our Image Awards predictions and favorite nominees in the above video.

The NAACP Image Awards Show is back for its 47th year on Feb. 5. Will you be watching? Tune in on TV One at 8/7 C for the red carpet and 9/8 C for the ceremony! 

RELATED LINKS: 

Real Estate Guru Egypt Sherrod Slays The Publishing Industry With Image Awards Nomination On Her First Book

Ta-Nehisi Coates Perfectly Captures Black Folks’ Thoughts On Racism In Epic Acceptance Speech

5 Reasons ‘Doc McStuffins’ Is Your Kid’s Best Friend

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees

100 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees

Continue reading Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees

Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees

#TeamBeautiful Predicts Michael BAE Jordan Will Win Big At The 2016 NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

idris elba , Michael B. Jordan , NAACP Image Awards , Shonda Rhimes , Viola Davis

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 9 hours ago
03.26.19
John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer…
 12 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close