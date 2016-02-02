CLOSE
Music
Jay Z’s Label Countersues Rita Ora For Millions

Jay Z's Label Countersues Rita Ora For Millions

Rita Ora and Jay Z

It’s a sad day for Rita Ora.

According to reports, Jay Z‘s label, Roc Nation, is suing the UK star for over $2 million.

Roc Nation is claiming that Rita did not hold up her half of the contract deal, which required her to produce five albums — the singer has only produced one. Rita’s first album Ora dropped in 2012, and the label also added that millions of dollars were spent on marketing and developing her second album which has yet to be released.

The lawsuit comes after the British star filed a claim stating the label stopped giving her adequate attention. She says this happened after the label began managing professional athletes.

Rita’s suit went on to state, “As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.

According to sources, the dispute may not last very long. Both Rita and Jay both want to sever ties with one another and end this issue as quickly as possible.

Howard King, Rita’s attorney, said of the feud, “Jay Z has personally and graciously promised Rita complete freedom from Roc Nation, the details of which are now being finalized. We believe that Roc Nation’s distributor, Sony Music, has required Roc Nation to file this action to preserve whatever rights Sony might have pending resolution.” 

We’ll see how this case plays out.

SOURCE: US Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jay Z’s Label Countersues Rita Ora For Millions was originally published on globalgrind.com

jay-z , rita ora , roc nation

photos
