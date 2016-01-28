CLOSE
Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Caught Blac Chyna & Rob In Her House & Went All The Way Off

Khloe told them both to "get the hell out."

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 13, 2016

As we previously reported, new couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are already living together, but it seems like the reason why might be because Khloe kicked her little bro out.

Sources close to the Kardashians say Khloe caught Rob and Chyna together in her house. Via TMZ:

She walked into the kitchen and found Rob and Chyna standing there. There were liquor bottles and trash strewn about, and it appeared the 2 had been there for days. 

Our sources say Khloe became enraged and asked Chyna, “What the f*** are you doing in my house?” The 2 bolted into Rob’s wing and locked the door … Khloe followed suit and told them both to “get the hell out.” Khloe made it clear to Rob, he was no longer welcome in her home.

We know the Kardashians are unhappy with Rob’s new relationship, but it’s not just because of the messy Tyga/Chyna/Kylie konnection. TMZ continues:

Our sources say Rob’s family was especially indignant when she learned Rob had purchased some expensive items for Chyna, and he doesn’t have a lot of money to burn.

Rob and Chyna have been spending a lot of time together as of late, and the Kardashian boy even posted her picture on his Instagram on a Wednesday…It’s not a Woman Crush Wednesday unless you add #WCW though, Rob.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Caught Blac Chyna & Rob In Her House & Went All The Way Off was originally published on globalgrind.com

