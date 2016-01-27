CLOSE
Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wants To Be Petty Like Blac Chyna In 2016

Sarah shared a meme saying she's trying to be more like Blac Chyna in 2016.

Jaden Smith might be wearing women’s clothes, but his girlfriend Sarah Snyder is loving it.

The 19-year-old model posted a pic of her bae pumping iron on Instagram; however, besides working out, it seems like she’s been setting up some other relationship goals for her and Jaden. She shared a meme saying she’s trying to be more like Blac Chyna in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jaden has been causing a stir after being made the face of the latest Louis Vuitton campaign last month. He spoke about wearing woman’s clothes back in 2014:

“[Willow and I] both don’t really care,” Smith told New York Times Magazine in November 2014. “I like to wear things that I make, but I throw it on as though I was throwing on anything. It looks cool, sometimes.”

"Just Come Here"

Still not caring, Jaden posted another skirt pic from his more recent shoot with Vogue Korea, featuring the caption, “Just come here.”

Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wants To Be Petty Like Blac Chyna In 2016 was originally published on globalgrind.com

