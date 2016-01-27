Here’s How Rob Kardashian Made His Move On Blac Chyna & Why They’re Already Living Together

Rob Kardashian may have officially had enough of his family. The last male Kardashian has moved in with his new girlfriend Blac Chyna.

TMZ reports that Rob and Chyna have been shacking up for about five days. Rob started the whole thing off when he slid in Blac Chyna’s DMs to shoot his shot. A source claims Rob genuinely likes Chyna and is not doing it just to upset his family.

Khloe even dropped another subliminal threat about going against fam, as she kicked it with her sisters and Kanye West in the studio.

Kylie started dating Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga while she was still underage, and the two have been at war ever since.

The Kardashians might be mad, but it seems this new relationship has helped Rob turn things around. He’s been using Chyna’s home gym to get back in shape and she even has him working out with her trainer. She posted some videos on Snapchat of the two of them getting sweaty.

Only time will tell if Rob and Chyna’s love connection is valid, or just a ploy to piss people off.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

