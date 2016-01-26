CLOSE
Entertainment News
"Real Messy Chick:" Friends Think Blac Chyna Is Using Rob Kardashian For Revenge, Kylie Feels "Super Betrayed"

Apparently, Blac Chyna made her move on Rob while his guard was down.

You can’t knock Blac Chyna for knowing what makes the money.

Rob Kardashian‘s new girlfriend recently posted a sexy photo shoot on Instagram, featuring the jeans and ripped tee-clad bootylicious model in all her glory.

But according to Rob’s friends and family, Chyna made her move on Rob while his guard was down; after all, he’s been at a low point in his life, dealing with weight issues and his diabetes diagnosis.

TMZ reports:

“Chyna really only wants 2 things: publicity and to get back at Kylie Jenner for hooking up with BC’s baby daddy, Tyga.

Our sources say Rob’s peeps think the fact Chyna’s BFF Amber Rose just started following Scott Disick on IG … is more proof this is a full scale “thirsty” attack.”

But Rob’s friends aren’t bothering Chyna one bit; she posted a hilarious video on her IG page to poke fun at some of the things Khloe tweeted the other day. (Even though she supposedly wasn’t even referencing her little bro’s new bae at all.)

Tyga doesn’t seem to care either; he has Future on.

The only one who seems unnerved by the whole thing is Kylie, who posted a drawing of the devil and called it Rob Kardashian.

“Kylie is livid,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She feels super betrayed and can’t understand why someone in her own family would stab her in the back like that.”

Can’t we all just get along? And maybe stop dating the same few folks in a very small Hollywood circle? Branch out, people.

Rob fueled truth to the rumors this afternoon on Instagram. Messy!

SOURCE: TMZ, PEOPLE, The Shade Room

“Real Messy Chick:” Friends Think Blac Chyna Is Using Rob Kardashian For Revenge, Kylie Feels “Super Betrayed” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Blac Chyna , couples , Future , kardashians , kylie jenner , rob kardashian , Tyga

