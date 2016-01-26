Kanye West is the king of random. His tweets have no rhyme or rhythm, but they’re still undeniably pretty awesome.

Kanye isn’t afraid to let you know how he feels about anything. If North West buys a gazillion in-app purchases on the iPad, he’s going to flip. Not to mention, he likes to share photos of his wife’s body on the regular, as well as his quirks and lessons about business and life.

This week, we got some great Twitter trolls like Taqee and Q from the Word Of Mouth Podcast, as well as Cleverly Chloe, and Shenae Curry back again. MTV2’s Kerry Coddett and Cassie join us, as well as influencer Dani, and VH1’s Black Ink Crew member Walt. Check out this week’s Socially Decoded above.

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West 10 photos Launch gallery Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West 1. "Stand back Kim, I'll handle this." Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Completely and utterly fed up. Source:Splash News 2 of 10 3. North tries to figure out what everyone's deal is. Source:Splash News 3 of 10 4. North only smiles in front of cameras sometimes–just like dad. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Kanye & Nori express some concern. Source:Splash News 5 of 10 6. His x Hers. Source:Splash News 6 of 10 7. Daddy's baby. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. North protects her mom, just like dad would. Source:Splash News 8 of 10 9. North clowns the paparazzi, just like dad would if he were there... Source:Splash News 9 of 10 10. North captures Kanye's 2012 swag. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

Socially Decoded: Kanye West Hates In-App Purchases, But Loves Kim’s Cartoon Booty was originally published on globalgrind.com