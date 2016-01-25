Is Blac Chyna Getting Cozy With Rob Kardashian?

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any messier.
In a new selfie shared on Instagram, Blac Chyna appears to be getting cozy with Rob Kardashian. Although his face isn’t shown in the sultry shot, many are identifying the unmistakable tattoos as those of Kylie Jenner‘s older brother.
Keeping things coy, Chyna simply captioned the photo, “The beginning.” After recently being linked to a not-so-official relationship with Future following her very public break-up with Tyga, there’s no telling where this could go from here.
Considering the history between Blac Chyna, Tyga, his bae Kylie Jenner, and Chyna’s BFF Amber Rose, one thing’s for sure: Rob’s sisters won’t be too pleased.
Some thought Khloe Kardashian was tweeting about the rumored relationship, but she cleared up that she was actually talking about a guest on her show…
Stay tuned on Twitter. We have a feeling this is going to get messy.
