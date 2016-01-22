CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Victory: Amid #OscarsSoWhite Backlash, The Academy Announces Plans To Double Minority Membership By 2020

The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences implements plans to diversify the Oscars.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The King Legacy Awards And Benefit Gala

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

The people (Jada, Will, Snoop Dogg, etc) have spoken, and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences listened.

The film academy announced they would be implementing changes in their membership to encourage diversity, AP reports.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is a black woman, announced the plan Friday after many of Hollywood’s A-listers slammed the organization for their white-washed award nominees.

“The Academy is going to lead and not wait for the industry to catch up,” she said in a statement.

The board approved reforms late Thursday to “begin the process of significantly changing our membership composition,” Isaacs explained.

One of the changes is to keep membership voting terms to a ten year max, unless the member is in a film within the decade—meaning the old white guys who aren’t hip with the times (and the changing state of entertainment and American diversity) will be slowly weeded out.

The lifetime voting rights will be reserved for those who have won or been nominated for an Oscar. Everyone else will be held to three ten-year voting terms.

We are saying cheers to everyone who spoke out to make reform a priority for the big wigs in Hollywood.

Now that the Academy is taken care of, let’s get these movies made…..

 

RELATED LINKS

#OscarsSoWhite: ‘Aunt Viv’ Wrote A Check That Jada’s Advocacy Can Cash

Will Smith’s Powerful Statements On Oscars Boycott: ‘Diversity Is The American Superpower’

Black Hollywood Reacts To #OscarsSoWhite

Victory: Amid #OscarsSoWhite Backlash, The Academy Announces Plans To Double Minority Membership By 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close