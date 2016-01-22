Victory: Amid #OscarsSoWhite Backlash, The Academy Announces Plans To Double Minority Membership By 2020

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

The people (Jada, Will, Snoop Dogg, etc) have spoken, and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences listened.

The film academy announced they would be implementing changes in their membership to encourage diversity, AP reports.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is a black woman, announced the plan Friday after many of Hollywood’s A-listers slammed the organization for their white-washed award nominees.

“The Academy is going to lead and not wait for the industry to catch up,” she said in a statement.

The board approved reforms late Thursday to “begin the process of significantly changing our membership composition,” Isaacs explained.

One of the changes is to keep membership voting terms to a ten year max, unless the member is in a film within the decade—meaning the old white guys who aren’t hip with the times (and the changing state of entertainment and American diversity) will be slowly weeded out.

The lifetime voting rights will be reserved for those who have won or been nominated for an Oscar. Everyone else will be held to three ten-year voting terms.

We are saying cheers to everyone who spoke out to make reform a priority for the big wigs in Hollywood.

Now that the Academy is taken care of, let’s get these movies made…..

