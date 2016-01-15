CLOSE
Selena Gomez & Orlando Bloom Might Be Dating…Again

She wished Orlando a happy birthday using his pet name.

Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom have been spending a lot of time together. The 23-year-old pop singer was in attendance for Orlando’s 39th birthday party and the two were spotted getting very close.

Selena, Orlando, and his manager, Aleen Keshishian, posed for a picture together looking very chummy.

The “Hands To Myself” songstress even posted a Polaroid picture of herself at the party wishing Orlando a happy birthday using his pet name.

Happy bday Orly -celebrate kindness and who you are

The two were romantically linked back in 2014 and things got heated with Orlando and Justin Bieber getting into some kind of altercation. Looks like these two could be a thing again.

But we have to ask: what happened to that One Direction hookup, Selena?

Selena Gomez & Orlando Bloom Might Be Dating…Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

