Tichina Arnold, the actress who played Pam on Martin, just told her husband Rico Hines to “get to stepping” by sending a mass text message to their friends attached with a sex tape of her soon-to-be ex hubby with another woman.

TMZ reports:

She claims he’s been banging scores of women — sometimes without protection — and she has a sex tape to prove it. Her mass text includes the video and she said, “I can’t for the life of me understand why Rico would video himself f—ing ‘raw dog’ ONE of his MANY extraneous whores that ‘trick’ on him for his money.”

Tichina named 20 women her college basketball coach husband allegedly slept with, calling them “extraneous Kim Kardashian wanna be’s.” She’s concerned about STDs and plans to get tested.

According to her rep, she’s ending the marriage, but no word on whether divorce documents have been filed yet.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Tichina Arnold Tells Husband To Get To Steppin’ By Sending His Sex Tape To Friends was originally published on globalgrind.com