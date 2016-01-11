Watch The Beautiful Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx Grow Up Through The Years

Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx stole the show last night as she ushered celebrities on and off stage and handed out awards at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 21-year-old University of Southern California student was the talk of the night, and she even got a wonderful shout-out from her dad Jamie Foxx on stage. When the night was over, she hit a few after parties with her father and then went back to her room to celebrate some more.

Corinne even shared a dope Instagram photo to thank everyone for their support.

The title is traditionally given to the daughter or son of a celebrity, and their responsibility is to assist in handing out the awards on the big night, according to PEOPLE.

To honor Corinne, we decided to create a gallery revealing how she grew up before our eyes, during which her dad brought her along to multiple award shows and introduced her to many celebrities along the way. Take a look.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos 15 photos Launch gallery Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos 1. Tag, you're it! Here's Corinne Foxx through the years. Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Point to the camera, Jamie. Jamie Foxx was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in 'Collateral' and for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Ray' and arrives at the Oscars with his daughter Corinne. Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Corinne Jamie Foxx and Beyonce during the Los Angeles Premiere of Dreamworks Pictures' and Paramount Pictures' 'Dreamgirls' at Wilshire Theater in Beverly Hills. Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Corinne got to see all of her favorite artists at the Grammy awards. Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Corinne gets to rub shoulders with Barack Obama at the 'Black And White' Gala for the Barack Obama campaign held at a private residence on August 21, 2008. Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Super Dad! Taylor Swift got to meet Corinne at the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards' Artist of the Decade held at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009. Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Jamie had his daughter Corinne Foxx by his side at a book signing for Victoria Rowell's 'Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva' at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at The Grove back in 2010. Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Corinne was really starting to get comfortable in front of the camera at this Golden Globe After Party. Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. Corinne and her dad at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Corinne and Jamie style and profile at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Recording artist Paul McCartney and Corinne Foxx snap a selfie together at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014. Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Jamie Foxx brings his daughter Corinne Foxx to the premiere of "Horrible Bosses 2" in 2014. Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Corinne Foxx is named Miss Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Miss Golden Globes Corinne Foxx dazzles on the red carpet of the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Corinne and Jamie Foxx give one last hug at an after party for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos

