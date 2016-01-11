CLOSE
Entertainment News
Watch The Beautiful Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx Grow Up Through The Years

The 21-year-old University of Southern California student was the talk of the night.

Corrine Foxx

Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx stole the show last night as she ushered celebrities on and off stage and handed out awards at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 21-year-old University of Southern California student was the talk of the night, and she even got a wonderful shout-out from her dad Jamie Foxx on stage. When the night was over, she hit a few after parties with her father and then went back to her room to celebrate some more.

Corinne even shared a dope Instagram photo to thank everyone for their support.

The title is traditionally given to the daughter or son of a celebrity, and their responsibility is to assist in handing out the awards on the big night, according to PEOPLE.

To honor Corinne, we decided to create a gallery revealing how she grew up before our eyes, during which her dad brought her along to multiple award shows and introduced her to many celebrities along the way. Take a look.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos

15 photos Launch gallery

Watch The Beautiful Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx Grow Up Through The Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

Corinne Fox , jamie foxx , Miss Golden Globes

