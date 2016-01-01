CLOSE
Music
Kanye West Is Dropping New Music On New Year’s Eve

Kanye West

When Kanye West wants to drop new music, he drops new music.

The Yeezus rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian and his friend Virgil Abloh relayed the surprise on social media. A new song by ‘Ye is dropping tonight, regardless of your New Year’s Eve plans.

Kim took to Twitter and let the flames emojis fly.

Virgil, who’s spending NYE DJ-ing in Toronto, has already downloaded the track.

Looks like the first song of 2016 is going to be a Kanye West track. Keep checking back to hear it first.

Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

photos
