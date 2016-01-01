When Kanye West wants to drop new music, he drops new music.

The Yeezus rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian and his friend Virgil Abloh relayed the surprise on social media. A new song by ‘Ye is dropping tonight, regardless of your New Year’s Eve plans.

Kim took to Twitter and let the flames emojis fly.

🎼🎼🎼 YEEZY YEEZY YEEZY NEW SONG ABOUT TO DROP #FACTS 🔥🔥🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2015

Virgil, who’s spending NYE DJ-ing in Toronto, has already downloaded the track.

Looks like the first song of 2016 is going to be a Kanye West track. Keep checking back to hear it first.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kanye West Is Dropping New Music On New Year’s Eve was originally published on globalgrind.com