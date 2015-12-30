Michael Ealy ‘Truly Honored’ To Be HB’s Sexiest Man Of 2015

After thousands of votes, you beauties have spoken: Michael Ealy is your choice for HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man of 2015.

The Perfect Guy star was thrilled to hear the news when #TeamBeautiful shared it with him, and he responded with a special, personal message with us for all of you.

Awards chosen by the fans are always harder to come by and significantly more rewarding. I am truly honored. I also feel very much validated by my choices of roles. Awards like this one prove that the fans can watch my work and make a clear distinction between the actor and the man. This grants me the freedom to be more creative and less predictable. For this I am forever grateful.

It’s not hard to see why he was your choice. From his super sexy (and dangerous) turn in The Perfect Guy to his equally chilling role in The Following, we were definitely watching Michael for his stellar talent (those eyes don’t hurt either). But one of our favorite things about him is the variety of characters he has played in his career, from Sleeper Cell to Think Like A Man to Almost Human. This year alone, it was great to see him expand his role choices and play roles beyond what so many sexy stars find themselves pegged into. Don’t get us wrong, we love to see Michael playing a romantic interest, but we are even more excited to see him winning with an expanded resume.

The idea of our Sexiest Man of 2015 contest all started earlier this year, when we shared PEOPLE magazine’s pick for their annual “Sexiest Man Alive” with you. We were so overwhelmed with requests from you to do our own poll that we were happy to oblige (and trust us, we had A LOT of fun putting the list together). When we created the poll, we narrowed it down to the men who are not only gorgeous, but also making their mark on the industry this year.

The list was an impressive one, including huge names like Idris Elba, Morris Chestnut, Drake, Michael B. Jordan and President Obama. From there, we asked you to vote, and we hear you loud and clear — Michael Ealy was definitely your top choice.

And being that it’s the Sexiest Man award, we can’t let this post go without sharing a few pics.

See our full list of nominees here:

Michael Ealy ‘Truly Honored’ To Be HB’s Sexiest Man Of 2015 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com