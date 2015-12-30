It’s been nearly 15 years since R&B songstress Aaliyah tragically lost her life in an unfortunate plane accident, and now her go-to producer and close friend is finding yet another way to keep her memory alive.

Super-producer Timbaland has recently been preparing for the release of his upcoming full-length project Textbook Timbo, which is due out towards the top of next year, and he gave fans a taste of what to expect when he sent out this tweet that included a link to his new mixtape King Stays King on Christmas Day.

In addition to 11 new tracks from Timbaland, the feature-heavy project includes appearances from the likes of Migos, Rich Homie Quan and 2 Chainz, to name a few. However, the clear stand out of the bunch is the mixtape’s second track “Shakin,” which features none other than Baby Girl herself.

Take a listen to “Shakin” featuring Aaliyah below.

This New Timbaland Record Featuring Aaliyah Will Make You Miss Her All Over Again [LISTEN] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: