CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Madonna’s Son Wants Out, Leaves To Live With His Father

Rocco made a break for his father Guy Ritchie in London.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Madonna

Madonna‘s son Rocco – pictured above in the green shirt – no longer wants to live with his mother or travel with her on the road.

Rocco, 15, was miserable with his mom while he was dragged around the world during Madonna’s recent tour. TMZ reports a source saying, “There were horrible, full-blown fights with screaming and crying.”

It all came to a head in Stockholm, when Rocco made a break for his father Guy Ritchie in London while the charter plane was waiting for him. Eventually he came back, but he still wants off Madonna’s tour. Says the site:

Things deteriorated during the London shows in December. Rocco told his dad he couldn’t handle it anymore … he couldn’t take the traveling and the fights. Our sources say Rocco told Guy he felt like Madonna treated him more like a trophy than a son.

Rocco has been ordered to return to NYC for a court hearing, where he is believed to tell the judge he thinks his mother is jealous of him wanting to live a stable life with his father in London.

It will be interesting to see what the judge decides knowing Rocco’s wishes.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Jaden Smith

Celebrity Kids Whose Style Went From Innocent To Edgy

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Kids Whose Style Went From Innocent To Edgy

Continue reading Celebrity Kids Whose Style Went From Innocent To Edgy

Celebrity Kids Whose Style Went From Innocent To Edgy

Madonna’s Son Wants Out, Leaves To Live With His Father was originally published on globalgrind.com

guy ritchie , madonna , Rocco , Tour

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close