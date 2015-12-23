“Notorious” Star To Reprise Role As Biggie In Tupac Biopic

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

Looks like that’s exactly what the makers of the Tupac biopic plan on doing, as they have casted Jamal Woolard, aka “Gravy,” to play The Notorious B.I.G. once again.

TMZ reports that producers were so blown away by Woolard’s performance in Notorious that he was the top choice when it came to casting the new Tupac film.

It’s also been confirmed that newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. will star as Tupac, and he looks almost identical to the late California rapper.

Judging from the merchandise and hashtags used by director Benny Boom, the biopic will be titled All Eyez On Me. Hopefully the movie will be as good as Notorious and Straight Outta Compton.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur 18 photos Launch gallery 18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur 1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, "Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn’t trust her because she didn’t stay with him to fight the fire." Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex. Source: 2 of 18 3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks. Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Tupac's mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper. Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years. Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey. Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem. Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of "Poetic Justice." Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states "with all your worldly possessions..." Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: "Well, Keisha can’t have my pool table or my big screen TV.” Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen - one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped. Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of "Sunset Park." Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac's final hours on Earth, "Vincent" by Don Maclean was played repetitively. Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry - but according to Jada, "It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both." Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching "Menace II Society" director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac's entourage who was allegedly jumping him. Source: 14 of 18 15. Pac was required to take an HIV test before doing love scenes with Janet Jackson in "Poetic Justice." Source: 15 of 18 16. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones. Source: 16 of 18 17. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur. Source: 17 of 18 18. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video "How Do U Want It," then passed out from exhaustion. Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading 18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur 18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

