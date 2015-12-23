CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Florida Woman Charged With Domestic Abuse After Brawl With Husband Over Farts

Dawn Meikle told police that her husband would not listen to her demands to stop, um, farting.

0 reads
Leave a comment

​​

A woman from Florida was taken to jail earlier this month after attacking her husband over his frequent flatulence in bed.

According to First Coast NewsDawn Meikle, 55, was in bed with her husband Donald Meikle on Dec. 11 when he began farting. When she realized he was doing it intentionally, the Port St. Lucie native asked him to stop. After he refused, she kicked him out of bed, only for him to return with more smelly attacks.

Things went left when Meikle started to elbow and kick her husband, who tried to restrain her, but it didn’t help. He suffered 6- to 5-inch scratches on his chest and ripped his t-shirt in three places from the fight. The 911 call was made from inside the bathroom, where Meikle was hiding from his wife. He claimed she allegedly tried to shower him with pepper spray.

Dawn told the police that her husband would not listen to her demands to stop, um, farting.

She was seen with a busted lip in her mugshot but claims her husband didn’t hit her. The Florida native was charged with domestic abuse.

SOURCE: First Coast News | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO: 

Florida Woman Dies After Getting Kicked Out Of Hospital

5 Things You Need To Know About Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter’s New Black Hermione

Florida Woman Charged With Domestic Abuse After Brawl With Husband Over Farts was originally published on newsone.com

Dawn Meikle , Domestic Abuse , Farting , Flatulence , Florida

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 8 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 10 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 15 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close