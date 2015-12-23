Florida Woman Charged With Domestic Abuse After Brawl With Husband Over Farts

​​

A woman from Florida was taken to jail earlier this month after attacking her husband over his frequent flatulence in bed.

According to First Coast News, Dawn Meikle, 55, was in bed with her husband Donald Meikle on Dec. 11 when he began farting. When she realized he was doing it intentionally, the Port St. Lucie native asked him to stop. After he refused, she kicked him out of bed, only for him to return with more smelly attacks.

Things went left when Meikle started to elbow and kick her husband, who tried to restrain her, but it didn’t help. He suffered 6- to 5-inch scratches on his chest and ripped his t-shirt in three places from the fight. The 911 call was made from inside the bathroom, where Meikle was hiding from his wife. He claimed she allegedly tried to shower him with pepper spray.

Dawn told the police that her husband would not listen to her demands to stop, um, farting.

She was seen with a busted lip in her mugshot but claims her husband didn’t hit her. The Florida native was charged with domestic abuse.

