Beyonce & Gaga Weren't Banned From MTV

According to statement sent to Bossip.com, MTV execs did not pull the plug on Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” video.

Reports surfaced over the weekend on CNN and other outlets that the provocative video, which featured lesbian kisses and gratuitous product placement, was deemed inappropriate by the Viacom suits. However, they denied these claims to Bossip:

MTV Rep: We have been airing Lady GaGa’s new video “Telephone” since Friday morning. Why CNN is reporting that we banned the vide, we are not sure. As to my knowledge, no one [from CNN] even checked with us to see if that was true but we are trying to get to the bottom of it as we speak.

Watch the original CNN report:

Have you seen the “Telephone” video on MTV?

