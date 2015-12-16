It wouldn’t be Christmas without a gift from Nicki Minaj and with the joyous holiday only days away, we were overdue for a treat.
Fans who were hoping for that mixtape she hinted at in her recent Billboard interview will have to keep waiting and settle for this revealing pic of the femcee in her undies.
In other Nicki news, she shut down haters when she posted receipts of her ‘Pinkprint’ album sales on the one-year anniversary of the release date,
Apparently some people followers didn’t believe ‘Pinkprint’ sold 3 million copies, prompting her to tweet:
Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters With Receipts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com