Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters With Receipts

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a gift from Nicki Minaj and with the joyous holiday only days away, we were overdue for a treat.

Fans who were hoping for that mixtape she hinted at in her recent Billboard interview will have to keep waiting and settle for this revealing pic of the femcee in her undies.

In other Nicki news, she shut down haters when she posted receipts of her ‘Pinkprint’ album sales on the one-year anniversary of the release date,

Apparently some people followers didn’t believe ‘Pinkprint’ sold 3 million copies, prompting her to tweet:

I didn't know I had to post this. I thought I made it clear but ppl can't read these days. This is from UNIVERSAL 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wma19mqDRF — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

