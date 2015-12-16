CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters With Receipts

0 reads
Leave a comment
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a gift from Nicki Minaj and with the joyous holiday only days away, we were overdue for a treat.

Fans who were hoping for that mixtape she hinted at in her recent Billboard interview will have to keep waiting and settle for this revealing pic of the femcee in her undies.

Babe thanks but I think I need a bigger size 🤔🕵😩😜

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 16, 2015 at 12:01pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

In other Nicki news, she shut down haters when she posted receipts of her ‘Pinkprint’ album sales on the one-year anniversary of the release date,

#1YearOfThePinkprint this album is now TRIPLE platinum worldwide (3.3 Million), even though we have to wait for a March court date to be credited for tracks & streams. Some artists removed their work off Spotify and other services of that nature, but for the ones who did not, we have to be patient for justice in our industry & it finally looks like it's coming. This judgement, when passed, will work retroactively so that we can receive our plaques, etc for all of the free music given away on these services. On Spotify alone, the sales of this album is 1.4 Million worldwide. The music business doesn't really seem designed to reward our culture with the sales & accolades we deserve, as we don't normally cater to middle America, but I'm so happy that some amazing ppl have been fighting for us. To my fans, thank you for your support. Nothing made me happier than seeing your faces this year on #ThePinkprintTOUR ~ Thank you for this Grammy nominated album. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 To all the artists out there working hard on your music and feeling discouraged, I feel your pain & completely understand your frustration. Don't let anything stop the love you have for your passion. 💕💕💕💕💕 #ThePinkprint

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 15, 2015 at 8:05pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Apparently some people followers didn’t believe ‘Pinkprint’ sold 3 million copies, prompting her to tweet:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Meek Mill May Be Headed To Jail For Violating His Probation; Nicki Minaj Testifies On His Behalf

Here Are The Best Quotes From Nicki Minaj’s Billboard Cover Issue

It’s HUGE! Check Out Nicki Minaj’s New Ring From Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters With Receipts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close