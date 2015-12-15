Socially Decoded: Kobe Bryant’s Tweets Don’t Make Sense At All

Kobe Bryant is retiring from the NBA at the end of the season, but the cast of Socially Decoded thinks he should probably retire from tweeting.

MTV2’s Damien Lemon and Joking Off‘s Kerry Coddett and Matt Richards join us once again this week as we pick apart four tweets from Kobe. The legendary Laker talks about winning shootouts with a butter knife, black hats, and pre-teens. Seriously.

After Kobe’s tweets, we came to one conclusion: Shaq was phenomenal in Kazaam. Check out this episode of Socially Decoded above.

