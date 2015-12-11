CLOSE
Missy Elliott Crowned Billboard’s “Innovator Of The Year” At The #WomenInMusic Awards

The multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning rapper can now add another accolade to her list of accomplishments.

Missy Elliott is back like she never left! The multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning rapper can now add another accolade to her list of accomplishments.

She just received the inaugural Innovator of the Year Award during Billboard’s annual “Women In Music” celebration.

Missy’s friend and fellow collaborator Ciara presented the living legend with her award. Missy was one of the early mentors to help shape Ciara’s career with her verse on “1, 2 Step,” while Ciara’s vocals on Missy’s hit “Lose Control” scored them both a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

Before Missy took the stage, CiCi instructed everyone to stand. “There is truly no one like her,” said the singer.

For over 20 years, Missy’s creative lyricism and visuals have set a high bar for the female rappers following. Even after a near ten-year hiatus from music to manage her health issues (Missy suffers from Graves’ disease) she was welcomed back with open arms during the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show. We almost forgot it was Katy Perry‘s set when Missy performed four of her classic hits.

With her new comeback single, “WTF (Where They From)” we’re reminded of the Missy we’ve grown to love, while producer Pharrell helps to keep the track fresh and modern.

During her award acceptance speech, Missy humbly said, “I stand here for all the women who been told you don’t fit the mold,” she said close to tears. “Look at me, I’m here.”

She shouted out longtime friends including Timbaland (“We were broke together, we cussed each other out,” she said), Magoo, Pharrell, her label Atlantic Records, and the late Aaliyah.

“I wanna thank all the women before me, because they kicked down the door for me to be able to walk through,” she added.

Billboard’s “Women in Music” show, which also honors Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and Lana Del Reyairs December 18 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. E.T.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Missy Elliott Crowned Billboard’s “Innovator Of The Year” At The #WomenInMusic Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

