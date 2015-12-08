CLOSE
Boosie Badazz To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Cancer

UPDATE: December 8, 2015 – 1:41 p.m. ET

According to Instagram, Boosie’s surgery went very well.

Prayers up for the biggest badass.

Just a few weeks after Boosie Badazz revealed he’s suffering from kidney cancer, the Louisiana native gives us a much-needed update on his health.

In a picture caption he posted on Instagram, Boosie revealed he’s undergoing surgery today.

After surgery, Boosie will spent his time in recovery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Tex.

The unfortunate news of Boosie’s cancer diagnosis comes just months after he returned to the rap game after being released early from a 12-year prison sentence that got overturned. Back in May, Boosie released his sixth studio album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Hopefully, Boosie’s cancer will go into remission.

Boosie Badazz To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Cancer was originally published on globalgrind.com

