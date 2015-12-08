Khloe Kardashian is proud to be an auntie again, and she’s already gushing about her new nephew, Saint West. The number one babysitter on Keeping Up with the Kardashians spoke with her fans on a livestream, according to Us Weekly:

“My little nephew was born he is so cute and so perfect,” the happy aunt revealed. “I love him and mommy and daddy are doing fantastic.”

Khloe went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital to see her nephew, don’t think you’ll get to see the birth or visits on the show. TMZ says there were no cameras in the delivery room. In fact, Saint won’t be on KUWTK at all for the time being. The site reports:

We’re told the plan is to keep the baby off all shows until he develops an awareness. K&K kept North off TV for the first year of her life, and then only allowed her to appear on “special episodes” where the filming environment was tightly controlled.

While a random Twitter user predicted Saint’s name, another company purchased SaintWest.com three short months ago. Good news, though. They are willing to sell Kim and Kanye the name – for a pretty penny, of course.

Matt Jensen, co-founder of Saint West Filmworks, says his company is open to negotiations. But is a website for an infant really that important?

SOURCE: Us Weekly, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

No Cameras Allowed: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her New Nephew Saint West was originally published on globalgrind.com