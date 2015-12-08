CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

No Cameras Allowed: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her New Nephew Saint West

Khloe went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital to see her nephew, but don't think you'll get to see the birth or visits on their show.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is proud to be an auntie again, and she’s already gushing about her new nephew, Saint West. The number one babysitter on Keeping Up with the Kardashians spoke with her fans on a livestream, according to Us Weekly:

“My little nephew was born he is so cute and so perfect,” the happy aunt revealed. “I love him and mommy and daddy are doing fantastic.”

Khloe went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital to see her nephew, don’t think you’ll get to see the birth or visits on the show. TMZ says there were no cameras in the delivery room. In fact, Saint won’t be on KUWTK at all for the time being. The site reports:

We’re told the plan is to keep the baby off all shows until he develops an awareness. K&K kept North off TV for the first year of her life, and then only allowed her to appear on “special episodes” where the filming environment was tightly controlled.

While a random Twitter user predicted Saint’s name, another company purchased SaintWest.com three short months ago. Good news, though. They are willing to sell Kim and Kanye the name – for a pretty penny, of course.

Matt Jensen, co-founder of Saint West Filmworks, says his company is open to negotiations. But is a website for an infant really that important?

SOURCE: Us WeeklyTMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

No Cameras Allowed: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her New Nephew Saint West was originally published on globalgrind.com

Babies , Kanye West , kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Saint West

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close