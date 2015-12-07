CLOSE
When You ‘Post Ta Be’ Nominated, But You Not: Wale, Omarion & Lupe Vs. The Grammy’s

These artists are not too thrilled about not receiving a nod.

Omarion is feeling some type of way about not getting a Grammy nod–and he’s not alone.

The ‘Post Ta Be’ star went on a twitter rant about not receiving recognition for his Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko collaboration that featured the stand out line: ‘but you gotta eat the booty like groceries.’ We were all blasting it this summer, but it wasn’t enough to earn the B2K alum a chance at the statue:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then he goes all religious on us ending with:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lupe Fiasco was also not here for the Grammy announcement, as he tweeted his disappointment from India:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He came a little too hard for himself, saying that only Ice-T could help him recover his self-esteem:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wale took a more sarcastic approach, saying he found the news funny, and that he didn’t deserve a nomination:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He finishes, lamenting that he sucks and he doesn’t have friends in high enough places.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I mean, with the viral nature of Omarion’s ‘Post Ta Be,’ they definitely could’ve thrown the guy a bone for the hit.

What do you beauties think? Were any of these guys snubbed?

When You ‘Post Ta Be’ Nominated, But You Not: Wale, Omarion & Lupe Vs. The Grammy’s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

lupe , omarion , Wale

