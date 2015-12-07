When You ‘Post Ta Be’ Nominated, But You Not: Wale, Omarion & Lupe Vs. The Grammy’s

Omarion is feeling some type of way about not getting a Grammy nod–and he’s not alone.
The ‘Post Ta Be’ star went on a twitter rant about not receiving recognition for his Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko collaboration that featured the stand out line: ‘but you gotta eat the booty like groceries.’ We were all blasting it this summer, but it wasn’t enough to earn the B2K alum a chance at the statue:
Then he goes all religious on us ending with:
Lupe Fiasco was also not here for the Grammy announcement, as he tweeted his disappointment from India:
Mood…#TheGRAMMYs https://t.co/IdOCugSvlr—
Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 07, 2015
He came a little too hard for himself, saying that only Ice-T could help him recover his self-esteem:
Wale took a more sarcastic approach, saying he found the news funny, and that he didn’t deserve a nomination:
He finishes, lamenting that he sucks and he doesn’t have friends in high enough places.
I mean, with the viral nature of Omarion’s ‘Post Ta Be,’ they definitely could’ve thrown the guy a bone for the hit.
What do you beauties think? Were any of these guys snubbed?
