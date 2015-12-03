CLOSE
So Beautiful
Fix Your Face: Here’s Your Perfect Stay-All-Day Nude Lip Color

Creating the perfect nude lip to match your skin color and personal sense of style is a must for any woman in every fashion season of the year.

Make your nude lip color work for you—it’s sophisticated, it’s versatile and it will make your lips look lush and irresistible. Also, if you use the right products and techniques, it will last all through breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Stasia, our gorgeous girlfriend and all-knowing beauty guru, stopped by HB Studios with some suggestions on how to: contour lips, create a nude lip color for an individual look, and incorporate that process into an everyday makeup routine.

Start off with setting your lips with a powder so that your lip color can stay on throughout the day.

Then get a lip liner that makes your heart sing—for Stasia, it’s Nude Embrace by Maybelline.

When applying the lip liner, start at the center on the bottom of the lip and move outwards, filling in it in just slightly to make your lips look larger.

Then use a lip brush to apply lip color for better control on blending it with the lip liner.

It’s that simple. Make sure to check out the video above so you can see Stasia go through the motions and give more details about the products she recommends that can work for any style and skin tone.

