Donnie McClurkin And Kim Burrell Kick Off Holiday Season With Special Event

Now this is a different type of holiday event! If you are on your way to New York, you may want to check this out!

On Wednesday, December 9, at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall presents —Donnie McClurkin and Kim Burrell—in a one-of-a-kind participatory concert in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Under the musical direction of the multi-faceted producer, composer, and director Ray Chew, the multiple Grammy Award–winning McClurkin is joined by Burrell—an exuberant vocalist who has performed with stars from the worlds of gospel, jazz, and R&B—to lead an all-star ensemble in a concert where the audience joins voices with the artists on stage as part of what McClurkin calls a “landmark sing-along concert.”

Tickets, priced at $32–$62 are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling Carnegie Charge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

What do you think? Should this be a new holiday tradition?

