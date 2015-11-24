CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Socially Decoded: Mike Tyson’s Deepest Thoughts Finally Explained

This episode of Socially Decoded might be one of the best.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Iron Mike Tyson is known as one of the baddest men on the planet. He once told a reporter, “My style is impetuous, my defense is impregnable, and I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his children,” but then he had enough respect for the higher power to close his rant with, “Praise be to Allah.”

That quote alone was enough reason for us to get the funniest people on Twitter to try to decipher some of Mike Tyson’s tweets. To our surprise, we discovered that Mike’s 140 characters were rather docile, and very enlightening. So much so, we started to question where he was getting this stuff.

In true Tyson fashion, he let us know that one of the scariest dolls of all time wasn’t that scary, so he decided to do something interesting with it.

Yes, this episode of Socially Decoded might be one of the best. Watch it above.

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing"

16 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing"

Continue reading Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing”

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing"

Socially Decoded: Mike Tyson’s Deepest Thoughts Finally Explained was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , exclusive , mike tyson , socially decoded

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 23 hours ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 23 hours ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close