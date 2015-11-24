7 reads Leave a comment
If you’re ready, let’s go.
EDM duo Yellow Claw rounded up West Coast artists Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and super producer DJ Mustard for their Blood For Mercy cut, “In My Room.”
The music video features Ty Dolla $ign and the Dutch dudes partying with dozens of beautiful women. While DJ Mustard doesn’t make an appearance in the visual, the world’s most hated rapper, Tyga, pops up via green screen.
Yellow Claw’s Blood For Mercy album is out now. To purchase, click here.
Yellow Claw, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, & Tyga “In My Room” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com
