[Video] Tinashe Featuring Young Thug “Party Favors”

The Sexiest Men Alive PEOPLE Forgot

David Beckham has just been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, and while we aren't mad at PEOPLE's selection, we also couldn't help but notice the men they left out. 2015 has been the year of Michael B. Jordan, and who could forget the Instagram thirst traps Drake and The Game blessed us with? Not to mention, Ryan Gosling will always have a spot on our list. They may not be the Sexiest Man Alive, but click through the gallery below for the Sexiest Men We Love.