Is Lamar Odom In Legal Trouble For His Drug Activities In A Brothel? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.17.15
As if Lamar Odom doesn’t have big enough consequences from drug use to deal with, he allegedly may have to face some legal trouble for it. Click on the audio player to hear Gary Wit Da Tea explain more on this and other stories in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Is Lamar Odom In Legal Trouble For His Drug Activities In A Brothel? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

