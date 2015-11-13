CLOSE
Kirk Franklin: “Happiness Is Not Something That You Wish For, It’s Something That You Work For” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin calls up “The Rickey Smiley Morning Showto talk music, inspiration and happiness! He talks about his new album and what it means to be happy, and how to achieve it.

Plus, he explains what “Wanna Be Happy” is really saying to its listeners! Click on the audio player to hear exactly what that means and more details in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

    Kirk Franklin: “Happiness Is Not Something That You Wish For, It’s Something That You Work For” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

