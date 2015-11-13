Kirk Franklin: “Happiness Is Not Something That You Wish For, It’s Something That You Work For” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin calls up “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk music, inspiration and happiness! He talks about his new album and what it means to be happy, and how to achieve it.

Plus, he explains what “Wanna Be Happy” is really saying to its listeners! Click on the audio player to hear exactly what that means and more details in this exclusive interview!

